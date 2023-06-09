INDIANAPOLIS — June 9, 2022, marks the 36th annual Indianapolis Zoo Zoobilation, ‘Wild Encounter’.

The event was first held in 1986 as a fundraiser for the zoo’s relocation to White River State Park, and now it supports many conservation and education programs for the zoo.

This year’s theme is “Wild Encounter.” Guests at the black-tie event will experience a wild adventure they’ll never forget! All guests will be 21 or older.

Our FOX59/CBS4 team has many team members tonight at the event.

Money from the event helps pay for the care of nearly 1,400 animals and 48,000 plants as well as the Indianapolis Zoo’s global conservation initiatives.

Zoobilation guests will taste the finest culinary creations from some of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants, which will vie for the coveted people’s choice and blue-ribbon awards.

They’ll enjoy cocktails, fine wines and other drinks amid the Indianapolis Zoo’s animals and exhibits. As the evening progresses, they’ll dance the night away to live music.

The presenting sponsor is AES Indiana, with additional support from Bose McKinney & Evans LLP, Ice Miller LLP and Republic National Distributing Company.

The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Tune into this article for a live stream of the red carpet events, photos of the festivities and the announcement of award winners.