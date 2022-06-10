INDIANAPOLIS — June 10, 2022 marks the 35th Indianapolis Zoo Zoobilation, ‘Rockin’ with the ‘Roos!

The event first was held in 1986 for the zoo’s relocation to White River State Park and now supports many conservation and education programs for the zoo.

This year’s theme, ‘Rockin’ with the ‘Roos!’ recognizes the zoo’s new kangaroo and cockatoo exhibit, Kangaroo Crossing. The exhibit is home to 13 kangaroos (6 males and 7 females), along other species, such as cockatoos, also native to Australia like the kangaroo.

Not only will attendees be able to see the new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit and mingle with the ‘roos, but they will also be able to wine and dine with over 300,000 bite-sized food samples, enjoy live music, and even get up close and personal with a few other zoo animals.

Zoobilation is a party with a purpose. In 2021 alone, the event raised $2 million. The event is Indiana’s largest black-tie fundraiser.

Going to the Zoobilation? Indy Zoo has some helpful tips to keep you safe and having fun:

Download the app. The Zoobilation – Indianapolis Zoo app is available for Apple or Android. It’s a great way to have the entire event program at your fingertips.

Pace yourself. With 70-plus restaurants and foodie booths, you will need to take your time to walk through the Indianapolis Zoo to find your favorites!

Wear comfortable shoes. Flats and black sneakers can go a long way at this event with all of the walking you'll be doing.

Party responsibly. The Marriott Downtown Indianapolis is the official host of Zoobilation's after-party. Make sure you leave the zoo safely via a ride service or a designated driver!