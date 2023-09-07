INDIANAPOLIS – Essential pavement repairs on I-465 mean drivers will need to prepare for some major changes on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 15, the Indiana Department of Transportation will reduce lane capacity and close some ramps for resurfacing work along the interstate.

“This is just for, kind of, some patching work that we’re doing. Really, some preventative work for the winter,” said Kyleigh Cramer, public relations director for INDOT.

The work will go in two phases, with northbound I-465 up first, followed by southbound I-465 a few weeks later.

For drivers, it means a congested area of I-465 will get even tighter. INDOT said Hoosiers should give themselves extra time to reach their destination for the duration of the project.

“We know that this is going to be restricting traffic and there is going to be some delays,” Cramer said. “We are anticipating delays. So, definitely making sure that people plan ahead, and also, we just ask for a lot of patience during this time. I mean, we really do appreciate the public’s patience.”

Northbound work is scheduled to start on Thursday night (Sept. 7) and run through Sept. 25. Southbound construction is slated to begin Sept. 28 and run through Oct. 15. INDOT said the schedule could change depending on weather conditions.

Northbound I-465 work and timeline

Sept. 7 through Sept. 10

Northbound I-465 reduced to one lane from 38th Street to Fall Creek

Pendleton Pike ramp to NB I-465 closed

Sept. 11 through Sept. 22

NB I-465 reduced to two lanes

NB I-465 temporary express lane closed

Pendleton Pike ramp to NB I-465 closed

56th Street ramp to NB I-465 temporarily reopened

Sept. 22 through Sept. 24

NB I-465 reduced to one lane from 38th Street to Fall Creek

Pendleton Pike ramp to NB I-465 closed

56th Street ramp to NB I-465 closed

Sept. 25

Lane restrictions end for northbound portion of I-465

Southbound I-465 work and timeline

Sept. 28 through Oct. 2

Southbound I-465 reduced to one lane from Fall Creek to Pendleton Pike

Access to Pendleton Pike from SB I-465 only available at Shadeland Avenue exit

Oct. 2 through Oct. 13

SB I-465 reduced to two lanes from Fall Creek to Pendleton Pike

Access to Pendleton Pike from SB I-465 only available at Shadeland Avenue exit

Oct. 13 through Oct. 15

Southbound I-465 reduced to one lane from Fall Creek to Pendleton Pike

Access to Pendleton Pike from SB I-465 only available at Shadeland Avenue exit

Oct. 15

Lane restrictions end for southbound portion of I-465