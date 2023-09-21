FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana man who once performed at WrestleMania is accused of driving with a blood-alcohol content of .259% before being arrested by the Ashley-Hudson Police Department on felony OWI charges.

Zachary J. Burnside

Officers pulled over 27-year-old Zachary J. Burnside of New Haven this past Saturday night after watching a vehicle he’s accused of driving swerve over the center line.

Officers said Burnside also drove over the side fog line while going south on Interstate 69 around 8 p.m.

Burnside consented to a chemical breath test at the scene, police said, which measured his BAC at over 3x the legal limit of .08%.

He was then arrested on a preliminary Level 6 felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated.

He was then booked into DeKalb County Jail but later made bail and was released, according to court records.

Zachary Burnside, third from left in the front row, performing at WrestleMania 34 with the WWE faction The New Day.

Burnside once gained a measure of local fame by dressing up as a stack of pancakes during The New Day’s entrance at WrestleMania 34 at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The WWE’s flagship annual show in 2018 was attended by more than 72,000 people as millions watched from home on pay-per-view at the time.