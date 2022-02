INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed a pedestrian is dead after being hit along South Holt Road near the I-70 exit ramp.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, on the city’s west side. It forced authorities to close the exit ramp from I-70 going to South Holt Road.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

At this time authorities have not given more details about the man or if they are searching for a vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.