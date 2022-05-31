INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on the southwest side Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the intersection of W. Southport Road and Mann Road just before 5 a.m. They say a male walking on Southport was hit by a vehicle.

The male was taken to the hospital. At last check, he was in serious condition.

Police say the driver stayed on scene.

Southport Road is closed between Mann and Lake Road as crews clear up the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.