INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on the near west side of Indy.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of W. 16th Street and Sharon Avenue on report of a person struck.

IMPD officers arrived to the area and found a person had been hit by a car. The victim, police said, was initially listed in critical condition and was later pronounced dead from their injuries.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian, police said, stayed on scene. No arrests were made in the incident.