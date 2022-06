A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Johnson County are investigating a possible hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead in Greenwood.

Authorities say a male victim was hit and killed sometime overnight on State Road 135 near Fairview Road.

Police are still looking for the suspected vehicle.

The victim is an adult male, but police have not released his identity or age.

State Road 135 was closed for several hours as police investigated.

This story is developing and will be updated when we know more.