LAWRENCE, Ind. — A person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of I-465 in Lawrence.

Gary Woodruff with the Lawrence Police Department confirmed Sunday night that a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking on the Interstate 465 exit ramp near 56th Street. The pedestrian, LPD said, died from their injuries.

The driver of the car that hit the pedestrian, LPD said, stayed on scene and was the person who first called 911. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, however, per Indiana state law, the driver has been taken to a local hospital for a blood draw test.

LPD’s Woodruff said that the driver, unfortunately, saw the pedestrian at the last possible second and was unable to fully stop or avoid the person.

No identifying information was immediately provided. This is a developing story.