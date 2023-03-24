LAWRENCE, Ind. – Marion County health officials will inspect a northeast side Walmart Friday after suspending its food license due to evidence of rodents.

According to the Marion County Public Health Department, inspectors went to the Walmart at 10735 Pendleton Pike on Wednesday in response to a consumer complaint.

Inspectors found “significant rodent activity,” including rodent droppings and torn packaging, in different parts of the store. The grocery section, pet food and receiving area were among the places affected.

The health department issued a violation following the inspection and suspended the store’s food license. It also issued a $500 citation.

According to the health department, the food license won’t be reinstated until “rodents/evidence of rodents are eliminated, and the violations are corrected.”

Another inspection is scheduled for Friday (March 24). We have reached out to Walmart for comment.