HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Pendleton released images of a suspect in a stolen credit card case.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, a man stole a credit card from a customer at a McDonald’s in Pendleton and then used it a Speedway gas station in McCordsville on November 4.

The man used the card to charge more than $2,000 in gift card purchases.

Investigators said the man was seen leaving the Pendleton McDonalds in a mid-2000s black Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information, call Pendleton Police Det. Sgt. Stan Brown at 765-778-3933.