PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police say a Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Putnam County.

State troopers responded around 1:40 p.m. to Interstate 70 eastbound near mile marker 37.

The preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Martin Henneman of Bradford, Pennsylvania, was riding a 1998 Honda when the motorcycle had a mechanical issue with the front tire.

Henneman lost control, police said, went off the south side of I-70 and came to an “abrupt stop” off the road.

Henneman was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be contributing factors, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.