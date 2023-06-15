INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis elementary school in Perry Township is up for one of the most prestigious education prizes in the world.

William Henry Burkhart Elementary on Indy’s south side has been named as one of the ten finalists for a “World’s Best School” prize. The Perry Township school is nominated in the “community collaboration” category and is one of four US schools to be named a finalist.

The announcement that Burkhart Elementary was in the Top 10 shortlists was made Thursday by T4 Education, which founded the World’s Best School Prizes in 2022 “to help tackle the education crisis post-COVID” and highlight inspiring schools worthy of recognition.

In its announcement, T4 called the school “a shining example of the American spirit of community” for “its effort to welcome and support refugees from Myanmar” and its ability to adapt “its instructional model to create a comprehensive and accessible support system.”

“Schools across the globe will learn from the story of this trailblazing Indianapolis institution and the culture it has cultivated,” said Vikas Pota, founder of T4 Education.

The Top 3 finalists for each of the World’s Best School Prizes will be announced in September, T4 said, and winners will be announced in October.

If named a winner, Burkhart Elementary will receive a prize of $50,000 to “expand and enhance” its facilities and educational programs. The school held a ceremony Thursday to recognize its staff and make the announcement.

