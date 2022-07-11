JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead and three others were taken to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a delivery vehicle while a delivery was being made in Johnson County, per the sheriff’s office.

At about 9:10 a.m. Monday, Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash in the 3000 block of West Olive Branch Road, west of State Road 135.

Deputies arrived to find a delivery truck contracted for Home Depot in the eastbound lanes, where it appeared a delivery was being made at a home.

The sheriff’s office said a pickup truck headed eastbound crashed into the back of the delivery truck, pinning one of the workers between the two trucks. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. His identified will be released once next of kin is notified.

The other two delivery workers were injured and taken to Eskenazi and Methodist hospitals, as well as the driver of the pickup truck, said JCSO. Authorities did not comment on their conditions.

The driver of the pickup truck told deputies he was unable to see the delivery truck stopped in the road, likely because of the rising sun blinding him.

The sheriff’s office said it does not believe intoxication or unsafe driving were a factor at this time.

“It appears to be a tragic accident due to difficulty seeing in the rising sunlight,” JCSO said in a press release.