COLUMBUS, Ind. — Authorities in Bartholomew County are investigating a fatal accident involving a train.

Units with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department are working the deadly accident, which occurred at the intersection of Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus.

An initial investigation shows that a person was hit and killed by a train, authorities said.

Sheriff Matt Myers is asking that drivers avoid the area while accident reconstructionists complete their investigation.

No other immediate information was provided.