INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are investigating a person struck and killed Thursday evening along the highway by a semi-tractor trailer.

ISP responded to a call on a report of a man walking in the westbound lanes of I-465 near Harding Street and East Street around 9:11 p.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area. Before their arrival, calls began coming in about a man lying in the roadway, appearing to be seriously injured.

IEMS and IFD personnel arrived and tried to attempt life-saving measures. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.