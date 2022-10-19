INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police have launched an investigation after a person was found dead inside a car on the southeast side.

According to IMPD, Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 3 a.m. to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. for a reported vehicle fire.

Firefighters found a person inside the car. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. The address is near a Kroger Marketplace in Franklin Township at Thompson and Emerson. Part of the parking lot is blocked off.

Police are working to get surveillance video. They are calling this a death investigation at this time and said homicide detectives have been called to the scene.

Police have not said if the person found inside the vehicle was a woman or a man.

The car and body have since been removed from the parking lot as the investigation continues. Kroger employees said they expected the store to open at its normal time.