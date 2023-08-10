INDIANAPOLIS – A person was injured after someone fired shots into a house on the northeast side of Indianapolis overnight.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. Thursday the 10000 block of Orchard Valley Way.

Police said one person was shot after someone fired into the home. The adult victim was taken to an area hospital.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time, police said.

IMPD initially believed a second person may have suffered a graze wound. Upon further investigation, police said the second individual was not shot.

The case remains under investigation.