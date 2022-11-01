CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A person died in a Monday crash involving a train in Crawfordsville.

The accident blocked several railroad crossings, including those at U.S. 136, State Road 32, State Road 47, Market Street and Main Street, according to the City of Crawfordsville.

The city’s 5:10 p.m. post said the crash involved a train and a pedestrian. The crossings were cleared just after 6:20 p.m., the city said.

The coroner’s office said the incident was fatal but was withholding the victim’s name pending notification of family members.

The crash remains under investigation.