MOOREVILLE, Ind. — One person was killed Thursday night after a RV caught fire in Mooresville, Mooresville Fire Chief Matt Dalton announced Friday.

At about 9:15 p.m., the fire department was called to 902 E. Bunker Hill Rd., where the 3-POINT Lake Campgrounds are located.

Dalton said firefighters arrived to find a RV fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered the body of a male inside the RV. His identity has not been released.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.