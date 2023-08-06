INDIANANPOLIS — A person has been shot on the Near East Side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police responded to 2606 English Avenue on a report of a person shot at approximately 9 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown. IMPD has requested aggravated assault detectives to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.