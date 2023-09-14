INDIANAPOLIS — Peso Pluma has rescheduled an Indianapolis concert set for this weekend after police said the singer received death threats, reportedly from a Mexican drug cartel.

Live Nation, the company promoting and organizing the Peso Pluma tour, announced Thursday that the artist’s concert set to take place this Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indy has been rescheduled.

The new date for the concert, Live Nation said, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31, 2023.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date,” Live Nation said.

The announcement comes after law enforcement officials said Peso Pluma received death threats this week. The threats, purportedly sent by the Jalisco cartel, came ahead of the singer’s performance next month in Tijuana.

According to the Los Angeles Times and other news sources, three narcomantas — or threats written on cloth banners — appeared early Tuesday in Tijuana, where the singer is scheduled to perform on Oct. 14 at Estadio Caliente as part of his “Doble P México Tour.”

Local newspaper El Sol De Tijuana reported that the city of Tijuana is investigating the cartel banners as the mayor and city officials consider canceling the concert out of safety concerns, according to Border Report.

While Live Nation’s announcement about the Indy concert being rescheduled did not directly mention the threats, no reason was provided for the last-minute change.

Peso Pluma recently performed publicly live at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night.