INDIANAPOLIS — Pete Davidson is bringing his unique brand of comedy to the Old National Centre this October.

Davidson, who has been touring Indiana with comedian John Mulaney, plans to stop by the Egyptian Room and perform before an Indianapolis crowd on Oct. 18.

Davidson joined Mulaney in Northwest Indiana on Friday before the duo added a second show at Ball State University on Saturday. Davidson’s late decision to stop by Indianapolis appears to be without Mulaney, however.

Tickets for Davidson’s Old National Centre performance can be purchased via Live Nation.

The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.