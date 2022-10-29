DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name.

FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him.

Richard Allen

Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection with the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Additional information about his arrest, as well as his alleged role in the Delphi case, is expected during a news conference Monday. Indiana State Police said they won’t provide any additional details about the investigation until then.

Allen’s arrest marked a major turning point in the investigation into the February 2017 deaths of the girls, whose bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017. They’d gone hiking and disappeared on the Monon High Bridge. Their deaths have gone unsolved for more than five years.

The case has generated significant online speculation, with key pieces of evidence including a pair of sketches and a voice recording of a man saying, “Down the hill.” The audio clip came from a recording found on Libby German’s phone.

In addition, police released a photo of the suspected killer; that image also came from Libby’s phone. Despite countless tips over the years and a number of twists and turns, police hadn’t been able to solve the case.