INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were injured and an auto body shop heavily damaged after a car caught on fire Saturday evening.

IFD responded to a fire around 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Golden Rule Automotive property on Mass Ave. downtown Indianapolis.

Officials say heavy fire ripped through the shop after worker said a car, on a life, caught fire and quickly spread to the ceiling area of the shop. Three workers from Taller Los Amigos tried to put out the fire but where unsuccessful and had to evacuate and call 911.

Heavy black smoke was visible for miles with multiple calls to 911 prior to IFD’s arrival.

IFD crews initiated an aggressive attack utilizing handlines and master streams which eventually brought the fire under control in one hour. Two firefighters sustained injuries from the fire.

The fire has been ruled an accident, according to IFD.