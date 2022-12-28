WESTFIELD, Ind. — The entrance doors to a Westfield Culver’s were smashed in by the front of a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon causing considerable damage to the doors, frame and entrance facade.

The accident occurred at the Westfield Culver’s located near 146th Street and Gray Road.

The Westfield Fire Department released photos detailing the extent of the damage but stated the frozen custard and butterburgers wouldn’t stop flowing as Culver’s remained open due to having another customer entrance.

Photos by Westfield Fire Department

The fire department didn’t give any additional details of how the white pickup truck ended up ramming into the entrance doors to the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.