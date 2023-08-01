INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township has canceled in-person classes scheduled for April 8, 2024.

The district made the change to address safety concerns related to a total solar eclipse that is projected to affect much of Indiana on that date. In a statement released on Twitter Monday, Pike Township Schools noted that the total solar eclipse is expected to last less than four minutes.

The district is taking precautions because the partial phase of the eclipse will likely last over an hour. The eclipse is also expected to occur when Pike Township Schools typically dismisses its students for the day.

To make up for the day lost on April 4, Pike Township Schools will hold classes on March 29, which was previously scheduled to be a flex day.

Butler University projects the partial eclipse will begin in Indianapolis around 1:50 p.m. University officials believe the total solar eclipse will occur at 3:06 p.m. and end at 3:09 p.m. The partial eclipse will end at 4:23 p.m.

Indiana is one of about 16 states that will have the best view of the eclipse. Evansville is one of 12 cities listed on NASA’s national eclipse viewing chart.

Pike Township isn’t the first local school district to brace for the celestial phenomenon. The Carmel Clay School Board unanimously voted to change its spring break in 2024 to accommodate the eclipse.

Central Indiana hasn’t experienced a total solar eclipse in 819 years, according to Butler. Those that don’t catch the total solar eclipse in April 2024 might not have another opportunity to see one in Indiana. Butler officials believe Indianapolis won’t face another total solar eclipse until October 2153.

NASA’s website indicates that it is unsafe to watch the solar eclipse without protective eyewear — excluding the short period in which the moon completely blocks the sun. Viewing any other part of the eclipse without special solar-viewing eye protection could instantly cause severe eye injuries.

Regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the eclipse, per NASA. Looking at the eclipse through binoculars, telescopes and cameras is also considered unsafe. Solar-safe viewers are a thousand times darker than regular sunglasses.

NASA encourages all eclipse viewers to exercise caution, even if they’re wearing solar viewers. Wearing solar viewers while using binoculars or telescopes is unsafe because the sun can burn through the solar viewers’ specialized filters in some cases.

Indianapolis experienced its last major solar eclipse in 2017. The contiguous U.S. won’t see another total solar eclipse until 2044, according to NASA.