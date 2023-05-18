INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Pike Township are investigating after a middle schooler was “stabbed” during class by a fellow student.

According to a message sent by Pike Township Metropolitan School District to parents of students, there was an incident Thursday afternoon in which a student at Guion Creek Middle School on W. 52nd Street stabbed another student.

“There was an incident this afternoon involving two students,” the message reads. “One of the students stabbed the other student in the arm with an object.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that Pike Police was handling the investigation into the incident. In its message to parents, the school district said that police and school administration have removed the accused student and are conducting an on-site investigation.

“All students and staff are safe and have returned to regular operations,” the message concluded.

Around 4 p.m., the school district shared that the student victim is “alert” and that their arm is being treated.