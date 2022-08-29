FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash in French Lick over the weekend, Indiana State Police announced Monday.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities received calls reporting a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Municipal Airport.

Responders arrived to find a single-engine, fixed-wing plane on fire, ISP said. The sole occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released after family is notified.

State police said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted and will investigate the crash.