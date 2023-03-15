COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — An Indiana man was arrested following a traffic stop in Wisconsin where police said they found more than half a pound of marijuana.

A sergeant with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Andrew Barrett, 36, of New Carlisle, Indiana, around 12:39 a.m. on March 11. Police said he was speeding on Interstate 90/94/39 in Dekorra, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff’s office, Barrett appeared “nervous.” A police K-9 then alerted deputies to the odor of controlled substances from the vehicle.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found more than half a pound of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Barrett was booked into the Columbia County Jail for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus a count of Operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance.