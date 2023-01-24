INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a small plane crash in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police were called around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue for a small aircraft crash on the railroad tracks.

Around 4:45 p.m., IMPD crews on scene confirmed the one person inside the plane died in the crash.

IMPD crews said that the railroad tracks in the area will be closed for several hours as crews investigate. This area is near the intersection of Bowman Avenue and E. Mills Avenue on the city’s south side.

Police said that the Federal Aviation Administration will be the lead on the investigation into the crash and that FAA crews are en route to the area.

IMPD PIO Genae Cook said that there is no outstanding threat to the surrounding neighborhood and that crews are unsure what caused the crash. Anyone with potential footage of the crash is being asked to reach out to IMPD.

Police on scene said that crews have not yet confirmed the origin or intended destination of the plane.