INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday that capacity has been reached for abortion appointments in Indiana as the Indiana Supreme Court’s decision surrounding S.E.A 1 is expected to go into effect in August.

According to previous reports, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled last month that the state’s abortion ban did not violate the state constitution. This comes after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022.

Officials said at the time that the ban would take away the license for seven abortion clinics in the state, banning the vast majority of abortions. Officials said exceptions included abortions being conducted at hospitals in case of rape or incest before 10 weeks post-feralization, to protect the life and physical health of the mother and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

Officials with Planned Parenthood said that Indiana has reached capacity for abortion appointments and “will not be able to schedule any additional abortion services in the state.”

“Our health centers are overbooked for abortion appointments and our patients are overwhelmed trying to get care. We should not be here,” Rebecca Gibron, the chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, said in the release. “From Tennessee to Kentucky, Texas and Louisiana, our health centers are serving patients where bans have blocked access to abortion — basic, time-sensitive care that has been so severely politicized and stigmatized that people must flee their homes or be forced to remain pregnant.

“Our courts have failed us in a time where access to care couldn’t be more vital. Maternal mortality rates have more than doubled for Hoosiers and will only get worse,” Gibron continued. “Banning abortion does not stop people from needing abortions, it just means fundamental health care is only accessible to people with the means to travel for access. Our services may be changing, but our commitment to care will not. We are here to help, now and always.”

Officials said in the release that Planned Parenthood will remain open in Indiana for other reproductive health care options, including:

Pregnancy evaluation and consultation services;

Wellness exams;

STI screening and care;

Emergency contraception, birth control etc.;

Help navigate patients who may need abortion services out of state.

For more information, individuals are asked to call 1-800-230-7526, visit Planned Parenthood’s website or visit a health center.