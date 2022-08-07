WASHINGTON, DC — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could soon be named the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic after the late congresswoman who died last week in a car crash.

The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution on Friday to name the Mishawaka Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic.”

“Rep. Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two terms, a role in which she championed important reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of services for our nation’s military veterans and the lives of veteran constituents at home,” a release read.

Walorski, along with her communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zach Potts, died in a car accident Wednesday while driving in Indiana’s second district. She is survived by her husband Dean Swihart.



“I can think of a no more fitting tribute than to name a VA facility in Indiana’s 2nd district after my friend Rep. Jackie Walorski,” Rep. Jim Banks said. “Jackie fought tirelessly to serve veterans in her district and renaming this facility in her honor ensures Rep. Walorski’s legacy of public service will live on for a long time to come.”

