INDIANAPOLIS — It’s back to the drawing board for a portion of the Lafayette Square Mall site on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The project was expected to be done already. However, developers have now said that this is a bigger job than expected and that it’s going to take more time.

Work to transform the mall into Window to The World is still in the works, but developers recently said it has all been put on pause. The grand opening was set for last April, but that deadline came and went.

Sojo’s Capital said they still plan to add townhouses, apartments and a boutique hotel.

“Anything that comes to this area that is going to improve the area and takes on the flavor of an international aspect we’re excited about it,” said Mary G. Clark.

Clark is the Executive Director at International Marketplace. She said this area on the northwest side is a diamond in the rough.

“It was one of the top retail districts in Indiana called the Lafayette Square area,” Clark said. “In the mid-2000s, we started to see a changeover.”