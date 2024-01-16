INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked day three of frigid, arctic-like cold for central Indiana, and the wintry weather is keeping local plumbing and HVAC companies busy with frozen pipes and faulty heating systems.

Pipes are bursting and furnaces are failing – largely because people just aren’t taking the steps to avoid it.

“The frustration that homeowners get – they want us right now,” Summers Plumbing, Heating & Cooling plumbing manager Jon Taylor said. “But all plumbing companies are busy right now.”

Technicians at Summers Plumbing, Heating & Cooling that usually run three to four calls a day, are getting up to nine right now and working around the clock.

“Our office staff knows that every year about this time, it’s going to happen. We prepare for it,” Summers Plumbing, Heating & Cooling HVAC manager James Bray said.

You might hear it all the time, but plumbers said it’s very important – especially this week – to leave your faucets dripping, cabinets open and garage doors shut to prevent your pipes from freezing.

“It’s critical. It’s important. Or you will be in the same situation as everybody else,” Taylor added. “I mean, it’s bad.”

One of the most common issues HVAC technicians are seeing right now – is homeowners falling behind on furnace maintenance. They said to be sure to regularly change your filters and address small issues throughout the year instead of waiting for systems to fail.

“You live in your home every day, so you’re going to be able to tell if things are making a strange noise. Don’t ignore that,” Bray advised. “Call us up before we get to this temperature range.”

Bray explained that another problem is when people crank their thermostats down at night expecting the temperature to bounce back up the next day.

“When weather is this extreme, just set it on a temperature, leave it, and let your system do what it does,” Bray said.

Waiting for help when something goes wrong can be stressful. These professionals said they’re doing everything they can to keep up with demand.

“Everybody’s busy. So you have to be patient,” Taylor said. “Anything they [homeowners] can do to prevent this this year, it would help.”