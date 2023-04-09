INDIANAPOLIS – A pole barn was destroyed last night after it caught fire on the southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire Crews were dispatched to 7402 Franklin Rd. at approximately 4:10 a.m., when they arrived they found a structure on fire. It took 20 minutes for the blaze to be under control and two hours for every hot spot to be extinguished.

The fire department suspects that a wood burning stove may be to blame, according to a statement released on twitter.

No injuries occurred during the fire to the firefighters or occupants in the home.