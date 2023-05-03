NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Police in New Castle arrested a 13-year-old on a murder charge in connection with a man’s death Tuesday night.

According to the New Castle Police Department, officers responded around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday to South 21st and A Avenue for what initially appeared to be a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police found a man covered in blood and lying in the road. As officers administered aid, neighbors told police they believed they’d heard gunshots in the area. Officers and emergency medics then discovered the man had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The New Castle/Henry County Major Case Team was then activated; investigators learned about four possible persons of interest. After interviewing them, officers arrested a 13-year-old juvenile on a preliminary murder charge. They are not naming the juvenile at this time.

Officers released the other individuals, police said. The case remains under investigation.