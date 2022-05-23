GOSHEN, Ind. — Two men were killed and three women hurt in a quintuple shooting in Goshen on Saturday, police confirmed.

According to Goshen police, officers were dispatched to a home on Rosemare Court around 3:20 p.m. for a reported shooting that injured five people.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man died at the hospital.

Two women were flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne, and another was taken to a South Bend-area trauma hospital.

“We didn’t hear anything. We didn’t hear any gunshots. We were watching TV and had the window open. We’re literally three houses away. We would have heard something,” one neighbor told FOX affiliate WSBT.

At this point, police believe the shooting was targeted, but not gang-related.

Goshen police have said they will provide more details in a press conference Monday.