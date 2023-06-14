INDIANAPOLIS – Three people were hurt after a car crashed into an Indianapolis Denny’s on Wednesday.

It happened at the Denny’s located at 6288 E. 82nd St. on the northeast side. The Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the location just after 11:10 a.m.

Scene of crash on June 14, 2023

According to IMPD, it appeared the driver may have suffered a medical episode and crashed into the building. Police were still working to confirm that.

The driver remained at the scene. Three people suffered minor injuries, IMPD said.

Video showed a Dodge Stratus inside the restaurant, with a tow truck preparing to secure and move it.

The crash remains under investigation.