GREENCASTLE, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of firing a shot at a police officer during a pursuit in Putnam County. Police said a child was in the suspect’s car with him at the time.

It all started with a broken headlight.

According to ISP, Trooper Kevin Fowler was patrolling in southern Putnam County around 7:15 p.m. Monday when he saw a car with its headlight out. Fowler turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on U.S. 40 near County Road 510 East.

The driver, later identified as 44-year-old Darell L. Goff of Greencastle, took off, leading to a pursuit.

State police said Goff turned north on Zinc Mill Road and fired a shot at Fowler’s patrol car. The chase continued through side roads and ended at the Woods Edge subdivision in Greencastle. Goff then got out of the vehicle and said, “There is a child in the car.”

A child then got out of the car and ran toward Fowler, who made sure the juvenile was taken to a safe location. Goff ran into a home and barricaded himself inside; police said a woman was also at the residence.

Negotiators arrived at the scene and convinced Goff to let the woman leave. He remained inside the home, however, prompting a response from ISP SWAT, which used “non-lethal tactical techniques” to get Goff to surrender.

Goff was taken into custody and booked into the Putnam County Jail on preliminary felony charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Greencastle Police Department assisted Indiana State Police in the case, which remains under investigation.