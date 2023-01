Photo of missing Chad Denzler shared by Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Monday.

The sheriff’s department said Chad Denzler was last seen walking away from his home at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Denzler’s home is located on South Havens Drive in Sugar Creek Township.

Denzler hasn’t contacted close friends or family, according to police.

Anyone who may know Denzler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at (317) 477-1199.