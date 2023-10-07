BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple charges after reportedly driving recklessly through a cemetery Friday night and causing mischief, according to the Bloomington Police Department.
Mohamed Abou,18, was arrested for:
- Criminal Mischief in a Cemetery
- Criminal Recklessness
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
- Intimidation (two counts)
- Gun Possession/ Serious Violent Felon
- Obliterating Gun Serial Number
- Possession/ Use of Legend Drug
- Criminal Confinement
- Resisting Law Enforcement (two counts)
- Theft
- Bond Revocation
Abou was out on bond from Oct. 2022. Previously he was charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Recklessness, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Dangerous Possession of a Firearm.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.