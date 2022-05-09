COLUMBUS, Ind. – An intoxicated Columbus father crashed his car with his 1-year-old child inside and left the scene, police say.

Columbus police responded to 10th Street and Cottage Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday after a reported crash.

Witnesses told police a driver had left the scene with a small child still inside the vehicle. Officers found the damaged car a couple blocks away and talked to the driver, 20-year-old Pablo Calderon Lasaro.

Lasaro was holding a 1-year-old child who’d sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said. His speech was slurred, and officers could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

He failed several field sobriety tests, police said, and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.

After being discharged from the hospital, Lasaro was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, child neglect and leaving the scene of an accident.

As Lasaro is under Indiana’s legal drinking age of 21, he was also arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.