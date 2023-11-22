GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police are investigating a deadly Wednesday morning crash.

It happened at East Main Street and Commerce Parkway West Drive.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office has been called to assist. Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semi truck.

The crash closed I-65 northbound to Main Street. Police directed northbound traffic exiting Main Street back to the interstate.

I-65 drivers should consider exiting at Worthsville Road, according to the Greenwood Fire Department.

In an update sent before 9 a.m., the fire department said police estimated the road would be closed for the next six hours.