RICHMOND, Ind. – A man died after his van ran off the road in Richmond Sunday morning.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 300 block of North 20th Street around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a white Dodge Caravan veered off the road and hit a guy-wire from a utility pole.

While the van sustained minor damage, police found the driver unresponsive inside. The man, identified as 45-year-old Phillip Bailey of Richmond, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Investigators believe Bailey suffered a medical incident prior to the crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be factors.

The Richmond Police Department Traffic Investigation Team is now handling the case.