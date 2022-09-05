INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.

IMPD said a 2018 Jeep Compass was heading north on U.S. 31 crossing Edgewood Avenue with the green light. A 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck heading west on Edgewood failed to stop at a red light and went through the intersection, hitting the Jeep.

The collision spun the Jeep 90 degrees, police said, and pushed it toward the west side of the intersection. The Dodge Ram then crashed into a black 2020 Toyota Corolla heading north on U.S. 31 in the lane next to the Jeep. The Corolla spun out and hit a 2016 Hyundai Sonata that had been going south on U.S. 31.

A passenger in the Jeep suffered grave injuries and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the Jeep was critically injured and taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

The driver of the Ram was taken to Eskenazi in critical condition, police said. Investigators believe the driver had been drinking; the individual was arrested after a DUI investigation.

Two juveniles inside the truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to IU Health Riley Hospital for Children as a precaution.

The driver of the Toyota went to IU Health Methodist Hospital with minor injuries while a passenger in the Toyota was taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.