FORTVILLE, Ind. — Police and fire crews in Central Indiana are responding to a Hancock County middle school after 11 students had an adverse reaction to edibles taken during school.

FOX59/CBS4 has a crew outside of Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville where Fortville police and fire crews are responding to the school.

Local dispatch confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that the authorities were called to the school on report of multiple students falling ill after taking edibles.

At 4:44 p.m., the Mount Vernon Community School District tweeted that 11 middle school students had ingested “edible gummies” and were hospitalized or sent home after having an adverse reaction.

The district said in the tweet that additional information will be sent to parents later Friday night and clarified that despite social media rumors no students have died as a result of the edibles.

Our team has reached out to the Mt. Vernon school district, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Fortville PD and have not gotten a response as of 5 p.m.