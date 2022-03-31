DUNKIRK, Ind. — An investigation by the Indiana State Police determined that Dunkirk officers were justified in shooting and killing a Dunkirk man who had been armed with knives and injured two officers during a fateful encounter in early March.

Kevin Zimmerman, 36, was gunned down on March 3 at his home on Mt. Auburn Street after police entered his home and were attacked by the knife-wielding man, according to findings released by the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the documents, police were dispatched to the home on a call from Zimmerman who claimed that someone was trying to harm him. Police said upon arrival the home was found to be locked. Dispatch advised officers they’d received a call from someone within the house who said that Zimmerman was armed with two knives.

A relative who arrived at the scene told officers that Zimmerman may have been suffering from mental health issues.

Dunkirk police do not utilize body cameras, meaning there was no footage to review.

According to the state police investigation, after Zimmerman refused to exit the home officers decided to breach the door and make entry, worried about the safety of other possibly occupants in the home due to Zimmerman reportedly being armed with knives.

Officers are said to have announced their presence once within the home, to which Zimmerman reportedly responded from a hiding place, “Okay, okay, come on in.”

Police began searching the home for Zimmerman and spotted him crouching in the kitchen. Police claim Zimmerman then charged one of the officers with a knife in each hand. One of the knives was said to be a large butcher knife.

The officer tried to use his taser on Zimmerman, according to the report, but it had no effect. In the frantic encounter, police said Zimmerman tackled an officer to the ground and rushed another officer, slashing at her back with a knife. The officers fired their guns at Zimmerman, reportedly fearing for their lives.

The autopsy revealed Zimmerman had been shot four times and was declared deceased on scene. One of the officers received a deep knife wound to his hand while the other received minor puncture wounds and small cuts that did not require medical attention, the documents said.

Indiana State Police said with these facts in mind, the officers were justified in using deadly force against Zimmerman.

“Determining that the officers were justified in using deadly force does not diminish the tragedy of the loss of human life,” said Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur. “My sincere condolences go out to Kevin Zimmerman’s family and friends for that loss.”