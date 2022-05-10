DELPHI, Ind. — For Kelsi German, the last memory of her sister is one that haunts her. Libby, carefree and smiling, as she exited the car and set off with her best friend Abby down the remote historic trails of Delphi.

“I remember us just being so happy in the car and listening to Twenty One Pilots,” Kelsi recalled through tears. “The windows were open and it was just so warm and she got out of the car and told me she loved me.”

It was a simple moment with a loved one. The kind often taken for granted. One now forever frozen in time in Kelsi’s mind.

13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. (Credit: Family)

In a new interview with FOX New’s Laura Ingle, Kelsi German and Becky Patty, Libby’s grandmother, sat down with the FOX News Senior Correspondent to talk about the tragic murder of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams that occurred on Feb. 13, 2017. More than five years later, the girls’ ghosts still cannot rest as details continue to leak out from behind the scenes of the murky mystery of their murder.

In March, a transcript between police and 27-year-old Kegan Kline of Peru was accidentally posted online. Kline, who operated online behind the fake anthony_shots persona, admitted to communicating with Libby not long before her murder in the leaked transcripts.

“The creator of the anthony_shots account is in jail, awaiting to go on trial for child pornography. I know for a fact that this anthony_shots account did have contact with Libby. I feel that he knows more than he says,” Patty told Ingle in their interview.

Kline has not been charged in the deaths of Libby or Abby. In the leaked transcripts, however, Kline did mention both himself and his father as supposedly being suspects in the girls’ deaths. Police also told Kline he failed a polygraph test when asked if he knew who killed the girls.

For Patty, though, just learning Libby had been in communication with the anthony_shots account has been tough for her to reconcile.

“It was a real shock because then I had to face the fact that I didn’t monitor her phone or her social media enough,” she said.

While Indiana State Police continued to not comment on the leaked details of the open investigation, Becky Patty has confirmed a new, previously unknown detail that might help toward cracking the case.

“Police have said there was DNA,” Patty told Ingle in their interview. “They have made the comment that there was DNA.”

Indiana State Police have not confirmed any details about the girls’ murders. Sketches have been released of the suspected suspect captured on Libby’s cell phone who is also heard in a chilling recording saying, “down the hill.”

For Becky Patty, the reality of her granddaughter’s death is a cold irony as she reflected on the bright 14-year-old who excelled in school and who dreamed one day of solving the very type of crimes she became a victim of.

“Sometimes when you would be talking to her you’d realize she was very wise beyond her years,” Patty said.