A man arrested in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students had a brush with police in Indiana while driving back to Pennsylvania.

A law enforcement source confirmed 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was pulled over on I-70 east of Greenfield in December. The stop didn’t result in a citation being issued.

Kohberger’s attorney, Jason LaBar, told CNN that his client had been stopped in Indiana twice: once for speeding and a second time for following another car too closely.

Kohberger and his father were making the 2,500-mile drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays. His father had flown to Washington in order to accompany his son on the drive, LaBar said.

Indiana State Police are investigating the circumstances regarding at least one traffic stop in Indiana.

The stop involved a white Hyundai Elantra that police had been looking for after the slayings of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a rental home on Nov. 13.

Authorities announced Kohberger’s arrest in connection with the killings on Dec. 30.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University and lives in Pullman, Washington, which is near the border with Idaho. He’d just completed his first semester as a doctoral student in WSU’s criminal justice and criminology department and served as a teaching assistant.

He’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a count of felony burglary. Kohberger expected to waive extradition so he can be returned to Idaho to face charges.